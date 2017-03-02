Just when it looked like Atlético Madrid would come away empty handed after a deep blast from full back Filipe Luís came crashing off the woodwork, Antoine Griezmann responded almost immediately with an even more audacious hit of his own that sailed over the keeper’s head and into the back of the net.

Advertisement

It’s probably because of how quickly Griezmann took the shot and the line of bodies in front of the Deportivo keeper, obstructing his line of sight, that he couldn’t parry away the shot that came right at him. Still, it’s not too embarrassing to be beaten by a shot that well hit from a player that gifted.

[BeIn Sports]