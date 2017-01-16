Bless Antonio Brown, who decided it would be fun to broadcast a live stream of the Steelers’ locker room after their victory over the Chiefs. And it was fun! Guys were dancing and laughing and I genuinely appreciated getting a look into a joyful NFL locker room. I also appreciated Brown recording head coach Mike Tomlin’s expletive-filled postgame speech.



You can watch the whole stream here, but here is the part with Tomlin:

It’s your typical rah-rah speech, but Tomlin seems to be irked about the Patriots getting extra preparation time for the AFC championship game, on account of the Steelers having had their game moved to Sunday night:

Let’s start our preparations. We just spotted these assholes a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We’re going to touch down at 4:00 in the fucking morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for their ass. But you ain’t got to tell them we’re coming.

Tomlin then advised his team to keep a low profile during the coming week, and one player interjected, “Keep cool on social media. This is about us, nobody else, man.” Brown’s livestream went on for another 15 minutes or so.