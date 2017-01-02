Aqib Talib Explains Why He Snatched Michael Crabtree's ChainTom Ley13 minutes agoFiled to: aqib talibmichael crabtreenfldenver broncosoakland raiders15EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYesterday brought us one of the most incredible moments of the NFL season, when Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib ripped a gold chain from the neck of Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree. Advertisement Talib was asked about the incident after the game, and he explained that he did indeed snatch the chain on purpose:“He’s just been wearing that chain all year, man, it’s just been growing on me,” said Talib. “I said, ‘if he wears that chain in front of me, I’m gonna snatch it off.’” Advertisement So there you have it. Don’t wear a chain around Aqib Talib.Recommended StoriesAqib Talib Is Literally Snatching ChainsAqib Talib Promises To Beat Harry Douglas's AssPolice Reportedly Determine That Aqib Talib Shot Himself In The LegTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply15 repliesLeave a reply