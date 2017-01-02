Yesterday brought us one of the most incredible moments of the NFL season, when Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib ripped a gold chain from the neck of Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

Talib was asked about the incident after the game, and he explained that he did indeed snatch the chain on purpose:



“He’s just been wearing that chain all year, man, it’s just been growing on me,” said Talib. “I said, ‘if he wears that chain in front of me, I’m gonna snatch it off.’”

So there you have it. Don’t wear a chain around Aqib Talib.