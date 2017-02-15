Arjen Robben Teaches Arsenal Why You Can't Let Him Cut In On His Left FootBilly HaisleyToday 3:15pmFiled to: golazoshighlight reelarjen robbenbayern municharsenalchampions leaguesoccerscreamer243EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Yes, everyone knows it’s coming. And everyone also knows that the whole point is that even though everyone knows it’s coming, it’s still impossible to stop. And yet it remains hard to watch a team allow Arjen Robben to get onto his left foot and do what he always does, as he’s just done to Arsenal:Billy Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply24 repliesLeave a reply