The Yankees will be without closer Aroldis Chapman for about a month, sending him to the 10-day disabled list today with rotator cuff inflammation.

An MRI came back negative for any structural damage, but the reliever will likely rest up for a few weeks before beginning to work his way back:

After starting the season with a month of his regular strikeout-laden shutdown stuff, Chapman struggled pretty visibly in his two outings this week—allowing a total of four runs in those two games, compared to just one in his previous 12 combined.

The Yankees’ bullpen depth means that they’ll only be moving from one of baseball’s best relievers to another of baseball’s best relievers, with Dellin Betances likely set to take over closing responsibilities in Chapman’s absence. Either way, the Yankees’ calling card is their offense—currently the best in the American League—and a month without Chapman shouldn’t be enough to significantly impact the success that comes from that.