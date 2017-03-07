Photo credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty

Welp, it was fun while it lasted. Despite putting together a lively first-half display, the last vestiges of what little hope Arsenal had of beating Bayern Munich by a huge margin died in this sequence of events early in the second half:

Definitely a foul, and the penalty itself probably would’ve been enough to ensure Bayern’s progression to the next round, but the red card does seem a little harsh. Arjen Robben has since scored Bayern’s second goal of the night. Oh well, it’s not like this was unexpected.