Arsenal will be sans grouchy zipper savant/manager Arsene Wenger for four games, after the English F.A. formally banned him this morning. Wenger was charged with misconduct on Monday for an outburst during last weekend’s win over Burnley.



After getting sent to the stands for cursing, Wenger confronted fourth official Anthony Taylor and pushed him a few times.

Wenger will not be on the touchline for Arsenal’s FA Cup game against Southampton or three upcoming Premier League games against Watford, Chelsea, and Hull. He was also fined £25,000. Wenger apologized for doing cusses, while also noting that what he said was “nothing bad.”

“I regret everything,” he said “I should have shut up, gone in and go home. I apologise for that,” “Look, it was nothing bad. I said something that you hear every day in football. Overall nine times out of ten you are not sent to the stand for that. If I am, I am, and I should have shut up completely.”

Back in 2012, Alan Pardew missed two games from the F.A. for in 2012 for a similar offense.