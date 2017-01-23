Photo credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has now been formally charged with misconduct by the English F.A. after a spat he instigated with the referees during yesterday’s Premier League match against Burnley.

Advertisement

Towards the end of the match, Wenger was sent to the stands after shouting abusive language at the referees in protest of a late penalty for Burnley. While being guided off the sidelines by the fourth official, Wenger stopped in the tunnel to watch the penalty. As the fourth official tried to get Wenger to leave, Wenger appeared to push the ref a couple times:

Wenger apologized for his behavior in a postgame interview. From the Guardian:

“I regret everything,” Wenger said. “I should have shut up, gone in and gone home. I apologise for that.” Arsenal were trying to preserve a narrow lead going into seven minutes of stoppage time but conceded a penalty when Ashley Barnes was fouled by Francis Coquelin. “Look, it was nothing bad,” Wenger said. “I said something that you hear every day in football. Overall, nine times out of 10 you are not sent to the stand for that. If I am, I am, and I should have shut up completely. I was quite calm the whole game, more than usual. But just in the last two or three minutes…”

Here’s the F.A.’s statement regarding the charge:

Advertisement

Arsene Wenger has been charged for misconduct following Arsenal’s game against Burnley on Sunday [22 January 2017]. It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official. It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct. He has until 6pm on 26 January 2017 to respond to the charge.

[ESPN FC]