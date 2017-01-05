Photo: Steve Hunger/AP

Steph Curry’s having a big night for the Warriors as they play host to the Blazers. Portland shot their way into a halftime lead, but the Warriors put some distance into the Blazers in the third quarter with one of their characteristically sudden runs. Curry’s been shooting plenty of threes (duh) but the best moment was when he went at the rim then faked a pass while leaping under the hoop, only to finish on the way down.



Curry’s been having plenty of fun with Mason Plumlee.