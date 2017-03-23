GIF

Spring training is a long, monotonous motherfucker, and playing meaningless games day after day appears can fry the patience of players and umps alike. During the fourth inning of a game between the Mets and the Nationals this afternoon, Asdrubal Cabera managed to get himself ejected in the middle of legging out a single.



Advertisement

It all started earlier in the at-bat. Cabrera stepped out while asking for time, umpire Angel Hernandez declined to grant it, and Erick Fedde’s next pitch was called a strike. Hernandez can be heard explaining to the animated Mets’ dugout, “when he’s going,” indicating the pitcher, “he’s got to go,” pointing to the batter. Carbera argued his case, but unsuccessfully.

Cabrera lined the very next pitch up the middle for a single, and as he hustled out of the batter’s box, he glanced back over his shoulder at Hernandez, who immediately motioned to eject him.

Upon reaching first base, Cabrera was officially ejected and Terry Collins came out to vent some of his own late March cabin fever. But ultimately, Cabrera got the last laugh. The layout of the Spring Training park is such that in order to exit the premises, he had to go out through a door in the outfield. Which he did, after taking his sweet, sweet time getting there.