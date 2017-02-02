Asshole Pro Cyclist Booted From Race After Punching Opponent In The FacePatrick RedfordToday 6:45pmFiled to: cyclingbikespinmarcel kittelandriy grivkofightstour of dubai246EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink German superstar cyclist Marcel Kittel got his season started off perfectly, winning the first two stages at the Tour of Dubai. He destroyed everyone in the opener, then took Stage 2 with an late comeback. However, Kittel did not win Stage 3 this morning, partially because he got clocked in the face. Advertisement Sadly, there is no footage of the punch, but Kittel was bleeding rather profusely above his eye. His team lodged a complaint against Astana’s Andriy Grivko for socking their star sprinter and the Ukrainian rider was kicked out of the race. Kittel later called for Grivko to get a six-month ban, and said, “I guess Grivko had a coffee too much this morning, I don’t know what happened with him.” Kittel said that he and Grivko got into an argument as they were jockeying for position in the pack and Grivko got mad and socked him. Grivko later accused Kittel of bullying him and a teammate out of the way with his shoulder and putting the whole peloton at risk of a high-speed crash. Advertisement Either way, Kittel and rode limply over the finish line in eleventh after not really sprinting at all. He is, as he sort of intimated, up for a rematch.Recommended StoriesThe Long Ride For The First American Team To Race The Tour Of IranCyclist Makes Incredible Save To Avoid Falling Off Of A BridgeIf Motodoping Exists, 60 Minutes Sure Didn't Prove ItPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply24 repliesLeave a reply