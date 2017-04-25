Houston Astros right fielder Teoscar Hernandez and second baseman Jose Altuve took each other out while chasing down a fly ball to shallow right field in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians tonight.

Both players left the game, with a dazed-looking Altuve walking off and Hernandez needing to be carted off.



George Springer took over in right field and Marwin Gonzalez came in at second base. The Astros won 4-2, but so far no word on Hernandez and Altuve.

Update, 9:30 p.m. ET: Astros manager A.J. Hinch called the collision a “scary scene.” He said Hernandez suffered a contusion to his left knee and that Altuve was “jarred,” but didn’t have a concussion.