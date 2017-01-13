ASU's Torian Graham Flips Off Fans, Says He Heard Racial SlursTom Ley46 minutes agoFiled to: athlete meltdownsarizona state sun devilsarizona wildcatscollege basketballncaatorian graham20EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAs Arizona State guard Torian Graham was walking off the court after his pregame warmups before last night’s game against Arizona, he told some Wildcats fans what he really thought of them with a double-bird salute. Advertisement Graham would go on to score 18 points in a loss, and after the game he explained the double-bird in a now-deleted tweet that read, “I [apologize] for my actions, There was racial slurs said, and I didn’t react the right way as I should. My apologies to the ASU program.”An Arizona State spokesman told ESPN that the school is looking into the incident. Advertisement [ESPN]Recommended StoriesMike Smith Gives Up Five Goals, Breaks StickK-State Defensive Back Teabags Opponent, Receives Comeuppance DeMarcus Cousins Berates Columnist For Writing About His BrotherTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply20 repliesLeave a reply