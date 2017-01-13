As Arizona State guard Torian Graham was walking off the court after his pregame warmups before last night’s game against Arizona, he told some Wildcats fans what he really thought of them with a double-bird salute.

Graham would go on to score 18 points in a loss, and after the game he explained the double-bird in a now-deleted tweet that read, “I [apologize] for my actions, There was racial slurs said, and I didn’t react the right way as I should. My apologies to the ASU program.”

An Arizona State spokesman told ESPN that the school is looking into the incident.

