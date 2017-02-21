Atlético Madrid's Saúl Scores A Banger Against Bayer LeverkusenBilly Haisley17 minutes agoFiled to: golazossaul niguezatletico madridchampions leaguesoccerscreamerhighlight reelbayer leverkusen21EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Saúl must have something against German teams. A year after ripping apart Bayern Munich with the run of his life, the Atlético midfielder thumped in a beautiful curler against Bayer Leverkusen today:Saúl’s a fool.Recommended StoriesSaúl Ñíguez Dances Through Bayern Defense, Gives Atlético 1-0 LeadFernando Torres Goes Back In Time, Scores Gorgeous Overhead GoalYannick Carrasco Celebrates Champions League Final Equalizer By Making Out With His GirlfriendBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply2 repliesLeave a reply