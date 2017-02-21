Saúl must have something against German teams. A year after ripping apart Bayern Munich with the run of his life, the Atlético midfielder thumped in a beautiful curler against Bayer Leverkusen today:

Saúl’s a fool.

Recommended Stories

Saúl Ñíguez Dances Through Bayern Defense, Gives Atlético 1-0 Lead
Fernando Torres Goes Back In Time, Scores Gorgeous Overhead Goal
Yannick Carrasco Celebrates Champions League Final Equalizer By Making Out With His Girlfriend