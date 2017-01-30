Aubrey Huff Tells Protesters To Get A JobSamer KalafToday 11:43amFiled to: aubrey huffmlbsan francisco giantsproteststwitter16411EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Eric Risberg/AP In response to Donald Trump’s decision to ban immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Americans took to the airports and streets in protest. In response to those people, former MLB player Aubrey Huff complained online like a big baby. These demonstrations happened on Saturday and Sunday. Not that it really matters—taking the day off to protest, or not having a job, aren’t delegitimizing—but those are days off from work for many people. Huff used a classic first-down call in the playbook of whining about protests: Don’t you have anything better to do? (ESPN anchor Sage Steele pursued a different strategy: Think of the elderly and children! The elderly and children were affected by this ban, too.) Huff fought criticism of this point by clarifying that he knew at least two days of the week: The retired baseball player’s thoughts grew dumber as the night wore on. Doesn’t Aubrey have anything better do with his time than to publicly struggle with the concept of racism? It’s called a job, buddy! No, seriously: If Huff uses these tweets as a résumé, he can definitely pique the interest of Fox Sports 1. Advertisement Advertisement H/t to DavidRecommended Stories"I Don't Believe I'm In The U.S. Anymore"Steve Kerr Says Trump's "Shocking And Horrible" Immigration Ban Will Only Support TerrorismMichael Bradley, Gregg Popovich, Others Speak Out On Trump Muslim BanSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply164 repliesLeave a reply