In response to Donald Trump’s decision to ban immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Americans took to the airports and streets in protest. In response to those people, former MLB player Aubrey Huff complained online like a big baby.

These demonstrations happened on Saturday and Sunday. Not that it really matters—taking the day off to protest, or not having a job, aren’t delegitimizing—but those are days off from work for many people. Huff used a classic first-down call in the playbook of whining about protests: Don’t you have anything better to do? (ESPN anchor Sage Steele pursued a different strategy: Think of the elderly and children! The elderly and children were affected by this ban, too.) Huff fought criticism of this point by clarifying that he knew at least two days of the week:



The retired baseball player’s thoughts grew dumber as the night wore on.



Doesn’t Aubrey have anything better do with his time than to publicly struggle with the concept of racism? It’s called a job, buddy! No, seriously: If Huff uses these tweets as a résumé, he can definitely pique the interest of Fox Sports 1.

