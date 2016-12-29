Former University of Colorado and NFL running back Rashaan Salaam was found dead in a park in Boulder, Colo. on Dec. 5, 2016. According to an autopsy report released today by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office, Salaam died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.



A few days after Salaam’s body was found, his mother told USA Today that police believed he died by suicide, and that he had left behind a note. Salaam was 42 years old.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.