LeBron James has been doing the chasdeown block for so long now that any player who finds himself the victim of one either has a very bad memory or enough hubris to think he can escape LeBron's shadow. Advertisement I'm not sure which of those categories Avery Bradley is in, but he's had two open-court buckets wiped away by LeBron in the first half of tonight's Celtics-Cavs game:Try to remember to take a peek over your shoulder during the second half, Avery.