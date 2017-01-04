Photo credit: Michael Steele/Getty

Alfie Barker, the 19-year-old striker who before today played in England’s 10th division, watched yesterday’s Bournemouth-Arsenal match and had some thoughts. He was none too impressed with Bournemouth giving up a three-goal lead in the eventual 3-3 draw. And so he sent these tweets to Harry Arter, Bournemouth’s tricky and talented midfielder who by the way has been very public about the tragedy he endured a year ago when the daughter he and his fiancée were expecting was stillborn:

Screencap via the Daily Mail

Arter and Bournemouth noticed Barker’s misguided attempt at humor and reported his account to Twitter for being abusive. Bournemouth also released statements condemning the messages. Condicote, the team Barker played for on loan, and Hitchin Town, his parent club, both cut ties with him. Barker initially claimed he had been hacked, then apologized for the tweets, deleted the offending ones, and then deleted his entire account. The lesson, as always, is to never tweet.

