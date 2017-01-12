Badminton Guy Unleashes Hardest Smash In HistoryTom LeyToday 12:28pmFiled to: highlight reelbadminton1148EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Badminton player Mads Pieler Kolding, who was involved in that incredible highlight at the Dubai World Superseries Final last month, has now entered the badminton history books. Advertisement During a match in India’s Premier Badminton League, Kolding got way up and brought the hammer down, sending the shuttlecock back to his opponents at 265 mph. That’s a world record.Dang, he really hit the piss out of that thing. Also, this is a badminton blog now. Recommended StoriesTrust Me, This Is A Cool Badminton HighlightBadminton Player Beats The Crap Out Of His Former Playing PartnerIs Time For Soviet Badminton With Putin And MedvedevTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply114 repliesLeave a reply