Badminton player Mads Pieler Kolding, who was involved in that incredible highlight at the Dubai World Superseries Final last month, has now entered the badminton history books.



Advertisement

During a match in India’s Premier Badminton League, Kolding got way up and brought the hammer down, sending the shuttlecock back to his opponents at 265 mph. That’s a world record.

Dang, he really hit the piss out of that thing. Also, this is a badminton blog now.

