Screenshot via Twitter

It was a full-on party today in Barcelona as the Catalan club blasted Osasuna by a score of 7-1. Before the game, fans unveiled a massive banner to commemorate Lionel Messi’s 500th Barça goal, the one he scored this weekend when he snipped the balls off of Real Madrid and then celebrated in the most badass way imaginable.

The fans got another chance to pay tribute to Messi’s instantly iconic goal celebration after he scored his 501st goal today, with many fans lifting and flaunting the Messi jerseys they brought to the stadium in the same way he did in the Clásico:

Messi scored two goals in today’s route of Osasuna, which included a couple of braces from the oft-maligned André Gomes and Paco Alcácer, as well as Javier Mascherano’s first ever goal for Barcelona:

And here’s the banner:

Photo credit: Alex Caparros/Getty

As the song goes, being a Barça fan is the best there is.

Recommended Stories

Lionel Messi Turned A Meaningless Clásico Into One For The Ages
Messi Scores 500th Goal For Barcelona With Gorgeous Game-Winner In Stoppage Time
10 Years Ago Today, Lionel Messi Became Lionel Messi