It was a full-on party today in Barcelona as the Catalan club blasted Osasuna by a score of 7-1. Before the game, fans unveiled a massive banner to commemorate Lionel Messi’s 500th Barça goal, the one he scored this weekend when he snipped the balls off of Real Madrid and then celebrated in the most badass way imaginable.
