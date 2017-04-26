The fans got another chance to pay tribute to Messi’s instantly iconic goal celebration after he scored his 501st goal today, with many fans lifting and flaunting the Messi jerseys they brought to the stadium in the same way he did in the Clásico:

Messi scored two goals in today’s route of Osasuna, which included a couple of braces from the oft-maligned André Gomes and Paco Alcácer, as well as Javier Mascherano’s first ever goal for Barcelona:

And here’s the banner:

Photo credit: Alex Caparros/Getty

As the song goes, being a Barça fan is the best there is.

