This truly is one of the craziest things that has ever happened in sports.



Barcelona came into this, the second leg of their Round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain, with an almost certainly insurmountable 4-0 deficit, a hole no one has ever climbed out of in the history of the Champions League.

If Barça managed something really crazy and scored four times while also not conceding a single one on the other end, it would’ve only been enough to get the game into extra time. If PSG scored once, the tie would go from practically 100-percent over to seriously 100-percent over, as Barça would need to score at least six to win.

PSG did score their one goal. Barça scored six.

The magnificent video up top shows Barça’s sixth goal, the third Barça scored in the last seven minutes of the game, by Sergi Roberto with nearly the last kick of the match. My hands are shaking too much to say more about this game, so for right now just marvel at this goal and the unbelievable turn of events that led to it, and know that to be a Barça fan is the best that there is.

[FS1]