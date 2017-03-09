Photo credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

It’s been nearly an entire day and it’s still hard to believe that what happened yesterday actually happened. (Six to one!!!!!!) Relive some of the insanity of the Sergi Roberto goal that capped off Barcelona’s incredible Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain with calls of the moment from across the globe:

The French call, which comes about 44 seconds in, is the best. “C’est pas possible! C’est pas possible! C’est pas possible!” And yet!

