Former NFL coach Barry Switzer was spotted walking into Trump Tower in New York City a few weeks ago, and because President-elect Donald Trump has gone about filling his cabinet with ghouls, hacks, and the heinously unqualified, nobody thought twice when Switzer told reporters he was there to meet with Trump.



Even this tweet seemed straight-faced:

Today, the rascally old football man revealed that he did not actually meet with Trump, and was in fact just yankin’ everyone’s chain. From Politico:

“All the media people said, ‘Coach what are you doing here,’” Switzer said in an interview. “I told them I was here to see the president like everyone else.” Switzer said he instead went upstairs in Trump Tower, bought a coffee at Starbucks and came back downstairs. “I told the reporters I had a great visit, and that we were going to make the wishbone great again,” he said. “I told them I was going to be Secretary of Offense and that Trump knew how to run the ball down the field.” “Then I went back to my hotel and laughed my ass off,” he said, still laughing this week. “It went everywhere. Everyone believed it. I had all these calls, but I was just jerking people around.”

I think this is the first piece of post-election political news that has made me smile. So thanks for that, Barry.

