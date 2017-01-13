Ryan Callahan is the head coach of the Penn College of Technology’s men’s basketball team, a Division III squad that plays in the North Eastern Athletic Conference. Before he became a coach, Callahan was a standout Division II player at Mansfield College. During Tuesday night’s game against Lancaster Bible College, the 31-year-old showed that his shooting stroke has aged nicely.

Once a trigger man, always a trigger man.

h/t Dennis