Basketball Coach Catches Errant Pass, Splashes A Deep Three
Tom Ley
41 minutes ago
Filed to: highlight reel
Penn College
college basketball
ryan callahan

Ryan Callahan is the head coach of the Penn College of Technology's men's basketball team, a Division III squad that plays in the North Eastern Athletic Conference. Before he became a coach, Callahan was a standout Division II player at Mansfield College. During Tuesday night's game against Lancaster Bible College, the 31-year-old showed that his shooting stroke has aged nicely.

Once a trigger man, always a trigger man.

h/t Dennis