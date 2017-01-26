Basketball Player's Eye Pops Out Of Socket In Really Gross Injury [Graphic]Kevin DraperToday 10:52amFiled to: nsflakil mitchellnsfwnblinjuriesbasketballgross534EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty New Zealand Breakers big man Akil Mitchell suffered a horrific and gruesome injury in a game earlier this morning, when his eyeball “puffed out of its socket” after being caught by an opponent going for a rebound. Advertisement As an obvious warning, the picture and video below are extremely messed up. Amazingly, Smith seems to be doing about as well as one could hope in this situation. Breakers GM Dillon Boucher said the injury isn’t as serious as initially thought: Advertisement “Akil’s immediate recovery has been such that he is being released to return home, but will undergo further medical tests tomorrow.“This is obviously the best possible news after what was a frightening situation.”Mitchell, who played four years at the University of Virginia and has kicked around various teams during the NBA’s Summer League before joining New Zealand’s National Basketball League, seems pretty chill about the whole eye popping out of the socket thing:h/t ErrolIf you're into this sort of thing you sickoSaudi Arabian Soccer Player Snaps Ankle In Gruesome Injury [NSFL]Armenian Weightlifter Suffers Horrifying Elbow Injury [Graphic]GAHHHHHHKevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply53 repliesLeave a reply