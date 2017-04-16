Via OL Plus

Today’s Ligue 1 match between Lyon and SC Bastia was delayed after a group of home fans ran on the field during warmups and went after Lyon players:

No players were hurt in the swam, per initial reports, though video showed fans directly throwing a punch at least one player, backup goalkeeper Mathieu Gorgelin. Lyon players left the field and initially refused to continue warmups, delaying the match until the league made it clear that it would be played no matter what.

The game began nearly an hour late as a result. Today’s drama is only the latest this week for Lyon, who are facing UEFA charges for fans who set off fireworks and charged the pitch during their Europa League match against Besiktas on Thursday.

Update (3:05 p.m.): The match was abandoned at halftime, as fans again tried to attack Lyon players as they were leaving the pitch.

The league has released a statement condemning the fan behavior and noting that a disciplinary committee will analyze what happened.