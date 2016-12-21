Bayern Munich Player Passes Ball To AdvertisementGiri NathanYesterday 6:38pmFiled to: lowlight reelbayern munichsanta clausscreamer398EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink via Twitter Things move fast in the wild world of sport. Sometimes you just react to a flash of color. Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcántara saw a man in red streaking down the pitch, thought to himself “I’m wearing red,” and passed him the ball.Unfortunately Santa was too busy plowing, and also made out of pixels. Advertisement Advertisement [h/t @Reventon_17]Giri Nathangiri.nathan@deadspin.com@girrelevantWriterReply39 repliesLeave a reply