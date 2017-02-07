Baylor Fires Strength Coach After Arrest On Prostitution ChargeDiana Moskovitz15 minutes agoFiled to: Baylor BearsBrandon WashingtonCollege FootballPolice Blotter13EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Roger Steinman/Associated Press Baylor has fired strength coach Brandon Washington after he was arrested as part of a prostitution sting last week. The sting was first reported late yesterday by the Waco Tribune-Herald, and Baylor announced the assistant football coach’s firing the same day. Advertisement McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara told the Tribune-Herald that Washington, 33, was arrested shortly after midnight on Saturday, after Washington came to a local hotel to meet a prostitute. He was charged with solicitation of prostitution charge, a class B misdemeanor, and released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond, the newspaper reported. No other information about what happened was reported in local media, and my request for any police reports didn’t get a response back before the end of the business day. Baylor responded by releasing a statement: Advertisement After a full criminal background check was completed and cleared, Brandon Washington was recently hired as an assistant in the Football Strength and Conditioning area. Baylor was notified on February 4 of Brandon Washington’s arrest and terminated his employment immediately that day.New football coach Matt Rhule also gave a statement saying what Washington was accused of doing was unacceptable. His statement noted that, “When we arrived at Baylor, we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program.”Recommended StoriesLawsuit: Text Messages Show How Baylor Coaches Turned Football Program Into Disciplinary "Black Hole"Art Briles Drops Lawsuit Against Baylor Because He "Wants Some Peace In His Life"Lawsuit: Baylor Football Players Committed 52 Rapes In Four Years Under Art BrilesDiana Moskovitzdiana@deadspin.com@dianamoskovitzSenior editor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: FF57 38CF BB4A 84D1 834A 3BA2 D704 1D9F 659A B991|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: AEEB7418 00D6AEA9 112206FF 3E97529D CE8C29C9Reply13 repliesLeave a reply