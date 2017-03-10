Baylor president David Garland spoke to the Chronicle of Higher Education about his school’s ongoing sexual assault scandal. It feels like every week there is a new development that makes Baylor look somehow worse than it already did, but Garland just can’t seem to understand why folks haven’t moved on already.



Advertisement

From the Chronicle:

“I don’t know any school that has been as transparent as we have and taken the extraordinary actions we have,” said Mr. Garland. [...] “We’ve also published, on our website, findings of fact which in many ways are findings of fault,” Mr. Garland added. “From a Christian perspective, we’ve confessed our sins, tried to repent and tried to make restitution.”

I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen someone pack so many lies into so few sentences. That findings of fact report that Garland deems to have been such an extraordinary act of transparency was nothing more than a 13-page summary of the law firm Pepper Hamilton’s investigation into the school’s failure to handle sexual assault allegations. That summary contained almost no specifics, and there is no written record of Pepper Hamilton’s full investigation because the school asked the firm to deliver its report to the regents orally.

Advertisement

As for Garland’s appeal to look at his school’s actions from a Christian perspective, all he’s doing here is pulling the same sleight of hand that so many institutions that operate under the umbrella of Christianity have pulled so many times before: He’s taking the concept of redemption to mean that properly-identified Christians, like himself, always have a free pass waiting for them. This is how a hollow document, a few scapegoat firings, and engaging in legal battles with victims become repentance. Being a good Christian means whatever the good Christian wants it to mean, and David Garland fancies himself a good Christian.

[Chronicle of Higher Education]