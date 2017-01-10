Baylor's First Ever Spell As The Nation's Top-Ranked Team Kicks Off With Blowout LossPatrick Redford59 minutes agoFiled to: baylor bearsCollege BasketballncaaWest Virginia Mountaineers135EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Ray Thompson/AP Then-undefeated Baylor became the #1 team in the nation for the first time in school history on Monday. A day later, the Bears got blown out by West Virginia, and I hope they enjoyed their lone day in the number one spot, because it’s almost assuredly gone after this week. Advertisement Despite their on-paper status as the top dog, Baylor came into the game a six-point underdog. The tenth-ranked Mountaineers won, 89-69, and they forced the Bears to make 29 turnovers, just two shy of the school record. Baylor ended up with more turnovers than made field goals on the night. This sequence about sums it up.The only undefeated Division 1 team left is Gonzaga.College football season's over, brush upJim Boeheim: Actually, A Team's Record Means NothingMichigan Pulls Off The Walk-On Scholarship Surprise Pretty WellACC: "There Is Nothing Conclusive" About Grayson Allen's Latest Dirty FootworkPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply13 repliesLeave a reply