Former Jets and Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez is back, baby. The Chicago Bears added Sanchez to their dogpile at quarterback and signed him to a one-year deal tonight, per a report from Ian Rapoport which was later confirmed by Adam Schefter.



Sanchez will, thankfully, not be in contention for the starting job in Chicago like he was in Denver last offseason. Chicago just signed Mike Glennon to a lucrative deal and while he hasn’t torn up the NFL, he’s at least “not Mark Sanchez.” The Bears will now have four quarterbacks on their roster; Glennon, Sanchez, and two young unproven dudes. Sanchez is what passes for veteran leadership, I suppose, although it doesn’t seem too likely that the Bears will keep all four QBs.

Sanchez got cut by the Broncos last year and wound up on Dallas’s bench. He threw 18 passes and two picks in two relief appearances for Dak Prescott. Anyway, here’s the butt fumble.