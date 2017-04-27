Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty

The Browns started tonight’s NFL draft by following through on rumors that they would take Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first. Then things got weird.



The 49ers and Bears swapped the second and third picks, allowing Chicago to take North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky despite the fact that they just signed Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45-million contract. The Bears handed over the No. 67 and 111 picks to make that move, in addition to their third-rounder from next year—meaning that they gave up quite a bit in order to trade up and obtain a quarterback who’s far from a sure thing, scarcely a month after paying up for another quarterback.

Here’s some fitting reaction from Chicago:

San Francisco followed by taking Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas, and the Jacksonville Jaguars took running back Leonard Fournette at No. 4.