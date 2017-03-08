Things got real testy in the second half of Georgetown’s meeting with St. John’s in the Big East Tournament. After Georgetown players took issue with a seemingly dirty foul, they scuffled a bit. Then, volcano of angry energy Chris Mullin left the bench and went out of his way to yell at John Thompson III.



Both Mullin and Georgetown assistant Patrick Ewing Jr. were given technicals after the fracas. Neither team has really been, say, good this year, but it seems like this rivalry hasn’t cooled down. Today is also the 32nd anniversary of Ewing Sr.’s Hoyas beating Mullin’s Red Storm in the 1985 Big East tournament.