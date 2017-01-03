Hamilton County Jail

Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested in Cincinnati early this morning on counts of assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, and something called “harassment with a bodily substance,” a charge which was brought against him after he allegedly spit on a nurse at the jail.

Jones, 33, was booked at 12:25 a.m. local time and is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m., so details are scarce until then. But police were called to the Millennium Hotel in downtown Cincinnati, and things allegedly escalated from there.

WLWT-TV reports that Jones is accused of beating on a hotel room door while screaming and swearing, and pushing and poking someone in the eye. FOX19 reports that Jones is accused of kicking and headbutting an officer while refusing to enter a police car.

At the Hamilton County Justice Center, Jones is accused of spitting on a nurse on the jail’s medical staff. That’s a felony; the other three charges are misdemeanors.