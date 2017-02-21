Beware The Softball Pitcher Playing DodgeballKevin Draper36 minutes agoFiled to: dodgeballsoftball468EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF We’re the last member of the internet viral content economy to discover and post this video of a 15-year-old softball pitcher absolutely annihilating her teammates in a friendly game, but damn, it’s too good not to.The most impressive thing to me is how accurate she is with the fat, squishy foam balls. I dare say a team of softball pitchers would be competitive at the Ultimate Dodgeball Championships, which is a thing I discovered existed after going down a rabbithole of dodgeball YouTube videos last night. Recommended StoriesThe Pro Bowl's Skill Competitions Were Surprisingly FunGronk Plays Dodgeball At Minor League Hockey Game, LosesDodgers Backup Catcher Destroys Kid With A DodgeballKevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply46 repliesLeave a reply