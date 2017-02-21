GIF

We’re the last member of the internet viral content economy to discover and post this video of a 15-year-old softball pitcher absolutely annihilating her teammates in a friendly game, but damn, it’s too good not to.

The most impressive thing to me is how accurate she is with the fat, squishy foam balls. I dare say a team of softball pitchers would be competitive at the Ultimate Dodgeball Championships, which is a thing I discovered existed after going down a rabbithole of dodgeball YouTube videos last night.