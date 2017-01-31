Big Boy Jim Harbaugh Makes A Big-Boy SplashNick MartinToday 1:34pmFiled to: jim harbaughMichigan WolverinesNCAACollege Football92EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screenshot via Youtube Jim Harbaugh is a man who derives a great deal of pleasure from the various odd combinations that make up his life: steak and milk, the words of both Sir Spongebob and Sir Andrew Barton, Italy and Michigan, football and baseball, etc. The Wolverines coach added another to the list Tuesday, combining the recruiting of four-star wide receiver Oliver Martin with a very big-boy splash in the Michigan pool.Harbaugh’s pencil dive commitment worked a bit better than his attempt at letter writing. After all, nobody has it better than Michigan (except Ohio State, who win, and Clemson, who have a slide.)Recommended StoriesJim Harbaugh, Who Is Cool And Smart, Is Doing A ThingBig Boy Jim Harbaugh Enjoys Huge Glass Of Milk With Large SteakIn Defeat, Jim Harbaugh Turns To Sir Andrew BartonJim Harbaugh Really Admires SpongeBob SquarePants's AttitudeMichigan Off To Italy To Spend Some Money, Practice Some FootballJim Harbaugh Got A New Big-Boy Glove And He Loves ItNick Martinnick.martin@deadspin.com@NickA_MartinStaff WriterReply9 repliesLeave a reply