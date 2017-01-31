Screenshot via Youtube

Jim Harbaugh is a man who derives a great deal of pleasure from the various odd combinations that make up his life: steak and milk, the words of both Sir Spongebob and Sir Andrew Barton, Italy and Michigan, football and baseball, etc. The Wolverines coach added another to the list Tuesday, combining the recruiting of four-star wide receiver Oliver Martin with a very big-boy splash in the Michigan pool.

Harbaugh’s pencil dive commitment worked a bit better than his attempt at letter writing. After all, nobody has it better than Michigan (except Ohio State, who win, and Clemson, who have a slide.)

