Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien is listed at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, and depending on the time of year, even that might be severely underselling it. The point is you don’t want to be in his way when his brakes go out.

Byfuglien took out a pair of Sharks, and one of his teammates as collateral damage, on a single big body check in last night’s 3-2 San Jose win, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck probably saw his life flash before his eyes. Everyone was okay—there were some smiles in the pile—and Byfuglien earned a hooking minor on the play. Only because there’s no penalty for splatting.