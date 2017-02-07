Photo credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

The Patriots’ Super Bowl parade is today, and head coach Bill Belichick attempted to fire up the crowd with a spirited chant. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to receive a pep talk about the virtues of year-round work from a Google Home, you now have your answer:

I’m certainly inspired to bring maximum effort to my workplace for the foreseeable future.

