Bill Belichick Is Fired Up About Labor Tom Ley29 minutes ago

The Patriots' Super Bowl parade is today, and head coach Bill Belichick attempted to fire up the crowd with a spirited chant. If you've ever wondered what it would be like to receive a pep talk about the virtues of year-round work from a Google Home, you now have your answer:I'm certainly inspired to bring maximum effort to my workplace for the foreseeable future.