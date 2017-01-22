Bill Belichick, man of much pettiness and few words, had this to say about the New England Patriots’ 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Great players. It’s all about the players. We got great players. They work hard, they’re unselfish, and they’re tough.

The players played hard, they played smart. We took care of the ball, played good defense, hold this team to 9 points for 50 minutes. Pretty good.