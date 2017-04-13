In a 16-minute, boring-as-hell interview with CNBC’s Suzy Welch, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, looking spiffy-casual in jeans and a button-front, tried his best to sound like a normal person, talking about his dad and leadership and Tom Brady (who he said was a hard worker, “not a great natural athlete”). Strangely, Belichick seemed most comfortable when Welch proposed a fun game of word associations!

Here’s the transcript from CNBC:

Suzy Welch: I want to play a little word association game. Ok?

Bill Belichick: Ok.

Suzy Welch: I’m going to say a word and I just want your immediate, snap reaction. Ok?

Bill Belichick: Sure.

Suzy Welch: Football.

Bill Belichick: More sport than business. But it is a business. That I respect the game for the game and the sport.

Suzy Welch: The media.

Bill Belichick: It is how a team connects to its fans.

Suzy Welch: Winning.

Bill Belichick: The goal. There’s no medals for trying. This isn’t like eighth grade where everybody gets a trophy. We are in a professional sport and it is competitive to win. That’s what we do.

Suzy Welch: Deflategate.

Bill Belichick: Ridiculous.

Suzy Welch: Aaron Hernandez.

Bill Belichick: Tragedy.

Suzy Welch: Heartbreaking.

Bill Belichick: Yes. That would be another word.

Suzy Welch: Next year.

Bill Belichick: Is this year.

Suzy Welch: Perfect day.

Bill Belichick: Nantucket.

Suzy Welch: Last one. Legacy.

Bill Belichick: For another day.

Suzy Welch: Don’t think about it?

Bill Belichick: No. Right now, 2017. Trying to have a good team this year. There will be another day to talk about it.