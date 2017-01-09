Bill Belichick Seen Sleeping On BoatSamer KalafToday 12:05pmFiled to: bill belichicknew england patriotsnflboats1666EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: @AdamMarko The Patriots were off Friday through Sunday, so head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Linda Holliday spent part of the team’s break snoozing and relaxing on what appears to be a ferry.Bill must have had an exhausting weekend of grimacing and staring out at the water in silence.Recommended Stories Bill Belichick Is Sick Of Those Stupid Microsoft Tablets [Update]Bill Belichick On How He Hurt His Eye: "Great"Bill Belichick Says His Letter To Trump Was About "Friendship And Loyalty To Donald"Samer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply166 repliesLeave a reply