The Buffalo Bills are heading into Week 17 with interim coach Anthony Lynn on the sideline and backup quarterback E.J. Manuel starting under center. It does not appear that the former had anything to do with putting the latter into the starting lineup.



During today’s press conference, Lynn was asked why Tyrod Taylor, who has started at quarterback 15 times this season, was being benched in favor of Manuel. Lynn referred to the benching as a “business decision” before saying he wanted to get a look at the team’s depth at quarterback. He then admitted that he “wasn’t in that meeting” when the decision to bench Taylor was made.

If Lynn is being overruled by management, it’s pretty clear why. Taylor has a provision in his contract that guarantees him $30 million if he is seriously injured and unable to play next season, and the Bills, who clearly want to maintain the option of cutting Taylor without consequence this offseason, don’t want to risk him suffering a catastrophic injury in a Week 17 game.

I doubt management was expecting Lynn to go out there and admit to all of this today, but I sure am glad he did, because I live for drama.

