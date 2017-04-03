GIF

During Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Bruins, Blackhawks winger Richard Panik found himself in a terrible place on the ice: in his opponents’ goal, facing his teammate’s shot. After sliding into the net, all Panik could do was preserve himself as Artemi Panarin did his best to not squander the opportunity.

The first shot bounced off the huddled lump that was Panik; Panarin got his own rebound and scored on the second chance.

Panik was credited with the primary assist. It might have been easy, but it wasn’t painless.