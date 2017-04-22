Photo Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

Blake Griffin will miss the remainder of the playoffs with an injury to his big toe. The Clippers announced the news Saturday morning, after Griffin left last night’s game against the Jazz in the second quarter.

The injury is to his plantar plate on his right big toe, and he’ll see a foot specialist this week for more detailed information. This is, of course, the second year in a row that Griffin has been forced to sit out most of the postseason after suffering an injury early in the first round. (Last year’s culprit was a quad injury.)

It’s a tough blow for the Clippers, with Griffin the team’s leading scorer this season—though it helps that the Jazz are also without their starting center, Rudy Gobert, who hyperextended his knee in Game 1 of the series and has been out ever since.

The Clippers won last night, 111-106, and are up 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is tomorrow.