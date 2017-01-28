Blazers Promise To "Be More Mindful" After Sparking Chandler Parsons-C.J. McCollum Twitter SpatEmma BaccellieriToday 1:52pmFiled to: Portland Trail Blazerschandler parsonsc.j. mccollumbasketballnbatwitter301EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Here is a great petty tweet from the Portland Trail Blazers during last night’s game against the Grizzlies:Chandler Parsons, butt of the above joke, didn’t think it was so funny and took it on himself to point out the obvious truth that the Blazers are not that great at the moment:Which led Blazers guard C.J. McCollum to ruthlessly burn Parsons:Which, in turn, brought a pitifully half-hearted “stop it” from Parsons and now an apology from Blazers team president Chris McGowan, sadly informing us that we will not be afforded the joy of witnessing such glorious pettiness from @trailblazers in the future.A shame. Recommended StoriesThe Blazers Are Bad And Tired Of Being Lectured By Festus Ezeli The Blazers Are Going Through Some Growing PainsThe Blazers Were A MiracleReply30 repliesLeave a reply