A few hours before the Timberwolves and Blazers were supposed to tip off in Minnesota, ominous reports about sweaty ice in the stadium started sprouting up. Damian Lillard and the rest of the Blazers cut their warm-ups short due to the wet floor, and Lillard later gave an interview where he called for the game to be canceled.



A similarly wet stadium caused a Sixers-Kings game to be canceled in November, although the ice in Philadelphia was the Flyers’ ice. The Minnesota stadium just wrapped up five days of Disney On Ice. Wolves staffers tried to mop up the condensation for hours, but the water persisted, and the game was called right around the scheduled tip-off time.

I hope everyone had a good time at Disney On Ice.