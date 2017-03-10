Blue Jays Pitcher T.J. House Leaves Field In Ambulance After Being Hit By Line DriveTom Ley46 minutes agoFiled to: spring trainingt.j. housetoronto blue jaysmlbbaseball10EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: John Raoux/AP A spring training game between the Blue Jays and Tigers was called off in the bottom of the ninth after Jays pitcher T.J. House left the field in an ambulance. Advertisement House was struck by a line drive on the mound and was put on a stretcher before being loaded into the ambulance. The game wasn’t televised, but Tigers beat reporter Jason Beck provided updates from the scene:We’ll update this post as more information becomes available. Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply10 repliesLeave a reply