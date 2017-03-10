Photo: LM Otero/AP

Legendary former Indiana men’s basketball coach Bob Knight coached Indiana for 29 seasons until he was fired by the Hoosiers in 2000 over allegations that he was being an abusive asshole to his players. Knight’s dismissal was famously contentious, and Indiana students burned effigies of university leaders in protest.



Knight went on the Dan Patrick Show this morning, and Patrick asked him if he’d ever been back on IU’s campus since the firing, to which Knight replied that he hadn’t, and would not go back because of the “hierarchy” at the school. Patrick noted that most of them were probably gone by now, to which Knight replied, “I hope they’re all dead.”

Dan Patrick tried to frame Knight’s potential return to Indiana as a necessary step toward closure for IU fans; Knight still cares more about getting the last word.