The best part of the highlight reel below, with all due consideration to Bol Bol swatting the daylights out of No. 3 at 1:45, is the way Bol’s teammates grin and giggle as they run back down the court. They look tiny compared to him, and they seem to be openly marveling that their new teammate is such a force.



Bol, the 7-foot son of Manute Bol, is a junior in high school and he made his debut for Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei last Friday. He played 17 minutes and put up 21 points and 10 boards. If he and his teammates had better alley-oop chemistry, he could have scored plenty more.

Bol is ranked as the nation’s 14th-best junior by 24/7 Sports, which means he still has a year and change left embarrassing teenagers before he can move on to embarrassing twenty-somethings.