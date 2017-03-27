Bosnian Taekwondo Teen Defeats Army Of Concrete Blocks With His HeadPatrick RedfordToday 7:38pmFiled to: highlight reeltaekwondobosniaKerim Ahmetspahicfeats of strength422EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkOh, you thought breaking one wooden board was cool? How quaint. This weekend, 16-year-old taekwondo guy Kerim Ahmetspahic broke 111 concrete blocks in 35 seconds with just his dome.Ahmetspahic flipped head-over-heels 20 times in his pursuit of this apparent world record, which would make me pass out before we even got to the smashing objects part. Related Stories, Sort OfJim Knox Celebrates Rangers' Korean Night By Breaking Board With HeadFive Sports Added to 2020 OlympicsSteve Kerr Smashes Whiteboard to DeathPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply42 repliesLeave a reply