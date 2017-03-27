Oh, you thought breaking one wooden board was cool? How quaint. This weekend, 16-year-old taekwondo guy Kerim Ahmetspahic broke 111 concrete blocks in 35 seconds with just his dome.

Ahmetspahic flipped head-over-heels 20 times in his pursuit of this apparent world record, which would make me pass out before we even got to the smashing objects part.

